SMOKE on the MOUNTAIN
October 21-22
Community Bar-B-Que
Music, Food and Fun
rain or shine
Friday music, beer, and bar-b-que starting at 3:00 PM
Watch the cooks compete for the Best BBQ on Signal Mountain. Judging 3:00 Saturday. Prizes awarded 5:00 Saturday
Saturday music and activities starting 3:00 PM
Games, face painting & free-play for kids. Live Bands 3-9 both days. Fire pits. Amy Wetmore portrait artist. Hayrides. Beer for adults. BBQ and other foods. Anything but BBQ contest. Bar-B-Que for sale in bulk. Best BBQ judged at 3:00.Best Halloween costume competition on stage at 4:00 PM.$10 donation admission covers both days. Kids 12 and under free.