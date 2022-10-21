SMOKE on the MOUNTAIN

October 21-22

Community Bar-B-Que

Music, Food and Fun

rain or shine

Friday music, beer, and bar-b-que starting at 3:00 PM

Watch the cooks compete for the Best BBQ on Signal Mountain. Judging 3:00 Saturday. Prizes awarded 5:00 Saturday

Saturday music and activities starting 3:00 PM

Games, face painting & free-play for kids. Live Bands 3-9 both days. Fire pits. Amy Wetmore portrait artist. Hayrides. Beer for adults. BBQ and other foods. Anything but BBQ contest. Bar-B-Que for sale in bulk. Best BBQ judged at 3:00.Best Halloween costume competition on stage at 4:00 PM.$10 donation admission covers both days. Kids 12 and under free.