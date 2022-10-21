SMOKE on the MOUNTAIN

to

Walden's Ridge Civic League 2501 Fairmount Pike, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

SMOKE on the MOUNTAIN

October 21-22

Community Bar-B-Que

Music, Food and Fun

rain or shine

Friday music, beer, and bar-b-que starting at 3:00 PM

Watch the cooks compete for the Best BBQ on Signal Mountain. Judging 3:00 Saturday. Prizes awarded 5:00 Saturday

Saturday music and activities starting 3:00 PM

Games, face painting & free-play for kids. Live Bands 3-9 both days. Fire pits. Amy Wetmore portrait artist. Hayrides. Beer for adults. BBQ and other foods. Anything but BBQ contest. Bar-B-Que for sale in bulk. Best BBQ judged at 3:00.Best Halloween costume competition on stage at 4:00 PM.$10 donation admission covers both days. Kids 12 and under free.

Info

Walden's Ridge Civic League 2501 Fairmount Pike, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink
to
Google Calendar - SMOKE on the MOUNTAIN - 2022-10-21 15:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - SMOKE on the MOUNTAIN - 2022-10-21 15:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - SMOKE on the MOUNTAIN - 2022-10-21 15:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - SMOKE on the MOUNTAIN - 2022-10-21 15:00:00 ical

EPB Community Spotlight

newsletter small box 5

Calendar Of Events

Wednesday

October 19, 2022

Thursday

October 20, 2022

Friday

October 21, 2022

Saturday

October 22, 2022

Sunday

October 23, 2022

Monday

October 24, 2022

Tuesday

October 25, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours