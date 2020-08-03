So You Think You Know Music?

You think you know your music? Put your knowledge of your favorite music genres, artists, and decades to the test with RISE's Music Trivia! Winners will receive a $50 VISA gift card! Trivia will be delivered through Zoom. Submit your answers in the Zoom chat with the host. Answer questions correctly to earn points, whoever has the most points at the end wins! Teams are allowed but not mandatory, so you can play on your own if you want!

Event details: https://www.facebook.com/events/699102320942050/