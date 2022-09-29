Soap Making 101

to

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Interested in creating your own skin nourishing soaps?

In this two and a half hour class, we will discuss the chemistry behind this process, and safely use oils and lye to create five to six bars of soap for each person to take home. Please note: soap will take about a month to cure before use. Instructions will be provided in the class.

This is a hands-on class with all of the utensils and safety equipment provided.

Please note: Masks are optional (except when making the soap!).

About the instructor:

Karen Creel is the owner of Gardenchick, member of the Garden Coach Society and a certified Garden Coach. She lives on four acres in Chickamauga where she Gardens, creates DIY projects with her “junk” finds, and raises a few hens. Bees will be added in April and the urban homestead will be complete! After purchasing handcrafted soap for years, she attended several classes and started making her own, selling at craft shows and on her Etsy site. Created with natural ingredients including oils, herbs, honey and beeswax, her products include soap, lip balms, lotion bars, and herbal salves. You can keep up with her projects, and receive gardening and urban homesteading tips on her blog www.Gardenchick.com

Info

Education & Learning, Health & Wellness, Home & Garden
423-521-2643
