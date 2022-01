× Expand Image via Canva Soap Making 101

Interested in creating your own skin nourishing soaps?

In this two and a half hour class, we will discuss the chemistry behind this process, and safely use oils and lye to create five to six bars of soap for each person to take home. Please note: soap will take about a month to cure before use. Instructions will be provided in the class.

This is a hands-on class with all of the utensils and safety equipment provided.

Please note: Masks are required.