Interested in creating your own skin nourishing soaps?

In this demonstration-style class, Karen Creel of Gardenchick will discuss the chemistry behind the process and walk you through the supplies and steps you need to make your own soap. This class will show you the cold process way of making soap.

Learn the process of making cold-processed soap through this class and then try it for yourself at your own home! After the class, you will receive a PDF of supplies needed and a recipe, as well as a recording of the class to reference as you try it yourself.

Event details: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/soap-making-101-online-class-tickets-105807258358

About the teacher:

Karen Creel is the owner of Gardenchick. She lives on 4 acres in Chickamauga where she Gardens, creates DIY projects with her “junk” finds, and raises a few hens. Bees will be added in April and the urban homestead will be complete! After purchasing handcrafted soap for years, she attended several classes and started making her own, selling at craft shows and on her Etsy site. Created with natural ingredients including oils, herbs, honey and beeswax, her products include soap, lip balms, lotion bars, and herbal salves. You can keep up with her projects, and receive gardening and urban homesteading tips on her blog www.Gardenchick.com

The link to the webinar will be sent to you 48 hours prior to the start and again when it starts. There are no refunds for online classes. Can’t make the live class? No problem! The link will be available for 24 hours after the original recording.