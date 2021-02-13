Soap Making

Crabtree Farms 1000 East 30th Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37409

Soap Making

Interested in making your own soap? It’s not difficult, but there is a chemistry behind it and safety measures you must keep in mind. In this soap making class, you will learn the basics of cold-process soap making. The ingredients, soap making utensils, and safety equipment needed to make your own bars of soap will be provided. At the end of the class you will take your soap home in its mold to sit for 24 hours before being sliced and left to cure for 4-6 weeks. You will also receive a booklet to take home in order to replicate the process.

Class is limited to 10 participants, and masks are required.

