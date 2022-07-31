× Expand We took it. Soccer Shots!

🎉 We are so excited to announce to you all that we are having our first ever Soccer Shots Family Night at CHI Memorial Stadium on Sunday, July 31st from 5-7pm sponsored by the Chattanooga Red Wolves!

.

🎊 Our staff, and our coaches, have been wanting to do something for our current Soccer Shots families and the community. We don't take it lightly that many of you continue to choose Soccer Shots as way for your child to have fun, be encouraged, learn about soccer, and make new friends!

.

🎉 Our current sponsors are Discovery Learners Academy, Soddy Daisy Smiles, Sweat Club, Technologic, State Line Inflatables and Velo Coffee Roasters!

.

We are also working with Forgotten Child Fund, so please be sure to bring a new TOY for a boy and/or girl to support this incredible non-profit!

.

🎊 This night is going to be a blast, and you will NOT WANT TO MISS OUT. Oh, of course it's free to attend! MARK YOUR CALENDARS NOW. 🙂

.

🎉 Face-painting, food, bounce houses, balloon animals, soccer sessions, and more!