Social Media Messaging for Business

If you’re a business owner, talking to you customers is one thing and communicating with them is another. What you say on social media and how you say it matters. Reach your audience by making sure your messing hits your target and helps you to connect with your future clients. From hashtags to trends to keeping in alignment with your brand, let's talk about messaging.

About the instructor:

Born and raised in Chattanooga, Jordan Scruggs is a communicator and activist specializing in human rights, racial justice and LGBTQ rights. Their passion comes from being raised by people who stressed the importance of change through community action. Scruggs had their digital communications work highlighted by Organizing For Action and was able to introduce President Obama because of it in November of 2015. They have currently worked with national and local organizations in Chattanooga, TN such as Chattanooga’s Urban League, the City of Chattanooga, and RISE. In 2020 Jordan can’t wait to keep creating and working with local non-profits.