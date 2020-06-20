Socks & Undies Comedy Show

Elvis Mujić
Mayo's Comedy Flyer (June 20)
Stand up comedy. Cover charge is socks or underwear (for the homeless).
ElvisComedy.com for more info.
Event details: https://www.facebook.com/events/679595842772678/
Mayo’s Bar and Grill 3820 Brainerd Rd., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37411
