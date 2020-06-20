Socks & Undies Comedy Show

Mayo’s Bar and Grill 3820 Brainerd Rd., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37411

Stand up comedy. Cover charge is socks or underwear (for the homeless).

ElvisComedy.com for more info.

Event details: https://www.facebook.com/events/679595842772678/

Charity & Fundraisers, Comedy
