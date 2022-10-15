Soddy-Daisy, TN is being transformed into the newest event destination thanks to an event being announced by Cindi Sanden, President of Keep-Soddy Daisy Beautiful.

Cindi Sanden shared information about the Soddy-Daisy Fall Festival, a one-day festival with food, fun, and music. Family-friendly, this event is scheduled for Saturday, October 15th from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and celebrates the changing of seasons and the spirit of the community.

“I am delighted to have the Soddy-Daisy Fall Festival be another opportunity for our community and visitors to get together for a day full of festivities that appeal to a wide range of people," Cindi Sanden said. “It is essential to provide opportunities for people from all walks of life to connect. "There's no better way to do that than to host a festival that highlights everything SE Tennessee has to offer, from local talent to food."

Besides a 5K Race, a 1 Mile Walk, CHI Memorial Mammogram Coach, Kids Fun Run, treats and other local bites from some of SE Tennessee's best eateries, goods and community resources will be provided by local nonprofits and businesses, and local recording artists will perform.

This year's Fall Festival talent lineup includes:

(In the Company of Wolves) is a Chattanooga-based indie duo that combines their love of music with a passion for storytelling.

(Convertibull The Party Band) plays the best classic dance hits since the 60s.

(Kingdom Come) - a musical Christian family that shares the Gospel through music and children's programs. They sing traditional, gospel, instrumental, and contemporary tunes.

...and much more...

Nate Sanden of Keep Soddy-Daisy Beautiful said, "Any opportunity to get citizens outdoors and into our parks and spaces is a highlight for our nonprofit. We also like to show visitors how beautiful Soddy-Daisy is. We're honored to partner with the city of Soddy-Daisy to bring this experience to our community."

The Soddy-Daisy Fall Festival is free and open to people of all ages. For more information, visit keepsoddydaisybeautiful.org