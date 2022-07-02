× Expand Cindi Sanden Soddy-Daisy Independence Celebration flyer

Soddy-Daisy Independence Celebration and the 25th Annual Firecracker Rod Run will be held on Saturday, July 2nd at the Soddy Lake and Municipal Park. The family friendly festivities begin at 9am and feature live music throughout the day, pony rides for kids, food trucks, arts and craft vendors, wood carvers, axe throwers, and more. Fireworks will begin at dusk.

Live entertainment includes:

11:00-12:30 Barefoot Nellie and Co.;

4:00-6:00 Wade Henry Sims and the Last Band;

7:30-10:00 Tyson Leamon and the Holy Gamblers

For more information, contact Robert Cothran at 423-718-1735.

The Firecracker Rod Run, sponsored by O’Reilly’s Auto Parts, begins at 9am with judging to begin at noon. Trophies will be awarded at 2pm. Be sure to check out the swap meet and vendor area. There will be lots of door prizes so make certain to stay till the very end. For more information, contact Jody Millard at 423-718-2138 or Wayne Mailliard at 423-505-7221.