Soddy-Daisy Independence Day Celebration

Join us as we celebrate Independence Day on Saturday, July 3rd. Festivities begin at 9am with an array of handmade arts and crafts, great food, live music, children's games, a special display of chainsaw carvings, and a spectacular fireworks display beginning at dusk.

Car enthusiasts will also enjoy the 24th Annual Firecracker Rod Run and Swap Meet sponsored by The Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 942.