Soddy-Daisy July 3 Celebration

Independence Day will kick off a day early in Soddy-Daisy this year as the city is planning their special festivities for Saturday, July 3rd. Beginning at 9am, attendees can enjoy an array of handmade arts and crafts, various types of foods, live music, children’s games, a large car show, and some very special chainsaw carvings. The day of celebration will wrap up with a huge fireworks display at dark.

All the activities will be held at Soddy Lake on Dayton Pike. Live entertainment will begin with music by Barefoot Nellie and Company from noon until 1:30. At 3pm, Roberts & Sims will take the stage until 5pm. The day of music will wrap up with Tyson Leamon on stage from 7pm until 9pm.

Back this year by popular demand is the chainsaw carvings and demonstrations. On Thursday, July 1, the artists will arrive at Soddy Lake and begin sculpting their unique pieces of art. On Saturday, the carefully crafted sculptures will be made available for sale to the public.

The Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 942, will be hosting their 24th annual Firecracker Rod Run and Swap Meet from 9am until 1pm. Popular with car enthusiasts from both local and surrounding cities and states, the park will be filled with hundreds of cars competing for a trophy. Judging will begin at noon with trophies awarded at 1pm. Trophies will be given to the top 25 in pre-1980 model cars and the top 25 in 1980 models to present. In addition, the highly coveted Veteran’s Choice Award, Mayor’s Choice Award, People’s Choice Award, and a Club Participation Award will go to the top four cars (and car clubs), in each category.

Vendor spaces are still open with applications available on the Veterans’ website at www.vva942.com or the City’s website at www.soddy-daisy.org/july-4th-celebration. The 10x10 space is $35 and all proceeds go to the Soddy-Daisy Vietnam Veteran’s of American, Chapter 942. For additional information about Soddy-Daisy’s July 3rd Independence Day Celebration and the 24th Annual Firecracker Rod Run and Swap Meet, contact Jody Millard at 423-718-2138 or Robert Cothran at 423-718-1735 or go to https://soddy-daisy.org.