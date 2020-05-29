The Soggy Daisies

Tremont Tavern 1203 Hixson Pike, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

Born out of decades of rain, some fiery chili, a two liter of Mountain Dew, and an unquenchable thirst to rock, Soggy Daisies are Chattanooga’s indigenous brethren. Get Soggy. Go Crazy!

Tremont Tavern 1203 Hixson Pike, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
Concerts & Live Music
4232661996
