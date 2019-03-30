The Junior League of Chattanooga’s first annual Soiree for the Schools fundraising event will be held from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019 at the Chattanooga Public Library (1001 Broad St). The evening’s events will feature complimentary beer and wine, heavy hors d'oeuvres, a live band, dancing, and silent auction. Tickets are $60 and may be purchased online at the Junior League’s website www.jlchatt.org.

The money raised at the event will support the Junior League’s A League of Learners initiative, which is focused on fostering lifelong learners in the Chattanooga community. This includes the League’s Adopt-A-Teacher program, in which League members partner with new teachers in HCDE Opportunity Zone elementary schools to provide them support through their first year of teaching, as well as the Mini-Grants and Kids in the Kitchen programs.