Sol Dance: Father’s Day | Indoor Ecstatic Dance

× Expand Laurel Askue SOL DANCE FB TEMPLATE Event flyer

Sol Dance is a free-form movement experience where all bodies are welcomed. Come move your body and uplift your soul!

Feeling the heat of summer? Join us for an Indoor Ecstatic Dance Experience!

During this Sol Dance, we’ll pay homage to the masculine and fatherhood. Scott Houston, Atlanta-based Sol Dance resident DJ & Co-Founder, will share his Father’s Day with us by offering a meticulously curated culturally-diverse blend of deep, electronic music skillfully attuned to the group. Chattanooga’s George Mattar will kick things off with an intro set. Sound-healing and opening movement will be provided by Reya Sol.

WHAT WE DO:

We offer a 2-hour, guided musical journey meant to be experienced in its entirety. Beginning with an opening meditation and moving into deeper, slower sounds, the bpm & energy peak in the middle, and are finally brought back down, closing with meditative sound healing and a gratitude circle. We invite you to gift yourself the complete experience from start to finish.

THE FLOW:

3:45p – Arrival, Warm-Up & Stretching

During this time you’re invited to stretch, ground, and prepare for the dance.

4:10p – Orientation & Event Guidelines (see below for details)

4:15p – Opening Movement

4:20p - Ecstatic Dance with George

4:50p – Ecstatic Dance with Scott

5:50p – Closing Meditation

EVENT GUIDELINES:

*BE PRESENT

No phones on the dance floor: We aim to have the dance space just for dancing.

No talking on the dance floor: To support people in their own process, please refrain from conversations in the dance space. Feel free to go to the periphery of the space to verbally connect with others.

*BE CLEAR

We are Substance-free: No drugs or alcohol in the event space.

*BE CONSENSUAL

We value Consent: Please get permission before involving others in your dance, or in your pictures & videos.

PARKING:

Free parking is available in the back of Studio34. Enter via the rear entrance (not the Brainerd Road side)

REMINDERS:

This is an indoor event. Neither Sol Dance nor Studio34 assumes any liability for personal injury or exposure to COVID-19 while participating. Please take the necessary precautions to be safe and comfortable.

Bring your own FULL water bottle to stay hydrated during the dance!

Do your best to purchase tickets in advance to reduce the time it takes to register at the event.