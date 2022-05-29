Sol Dance: Memorial Day Weekend - Indoor Ecstatic Dance

Studio 34 3214 Brainerd Rd, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37411

Make Sol Dance part of your Memorial Day weekend! Honor those who have served by expressing yourself through freedom of movement with kindred souls. You'll experience a culturally-diverse blend of deep, electronic music and acoustic sound healing designed to move the body and uplift the soul. Come early for a guided warm-up stretch session before the dance.

WHAT WE DO:

Sol Dance is a free-form movement experience where bodies of all kinds, colors & creeds are welcomed. We offer a 2-hour, guided musical journey meant to be experienced in its entirety. The music will be meticulously curated by Sol Dance’s resident DJ - Scott Houston - alongside talented percussionists & sound-healers - generally not limited to only one genre. You can expect a culturally-diverse blend of electronic and acoustic sounds, skillfully attuned to the energy of the group. Beginning with an opening meditation and moving into deeper, slower sounds, the bpm & energy peaks in the middle, and is finally brought back down, closing with meditative sound healing and a gratitude circle. We invite you to gift yourself the complete experience from start to finish.

Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family, Theater & Dance
