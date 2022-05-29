Sol Dance: Memorial Day Weekend - Indoor Ecstatic Dance

× Expand Laurel Askue SOL DANCE FB TEMPLATE (5.5 × 4.2 in) Sol Dance

Make Sol Dance part of your Memorial Day weekend! Honor those who have served by expressing yourself through freedom of movement with kindred souls. You'll experience a culturally-diverse blend of deep, electronic music and acoustic sound healing designed to move the body and uplift the soul. Come early for a guided warm-up stretch session before the dance.

WHAT WE DO:

Sol Dance is a free-form movement experience where bodies of all kinds, colors & creeds are welcomed. We offer a 2-hour, guided musical journey meant to be experienced in its entirety. The music will be meticulously curated by Sol Dance’s resident DJ - Scott Houston - alongside talented percussionists & sound-healers - generally not limited to only one genre. You can expect a culturally-diverse blend of electronic and acoustic sounds, skillfully attuned to the energy of the group. Beginning with an opening meditation and moving into deeper, slower sounds, the bpm & energy peaks in the middle, and is finally brought back down, closing with meditative sound healing and a gratitude circle. We invite you to gift yourself the complete experience from start to finish.