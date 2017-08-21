Solar Eclipse Viewing Party
The Crash Pad 29 Johnson St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408
The Crash Pad 29 Johnson St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408
This & That
Wednesday
Kids & FamilyArt Lessons for Homeschoolers
Theater & DanceMiddle East Dance
Business & CareerThe Chattery Presents "It's Not You, It's Your Website"
Concerts & Live MusicEddie Pontiac
Thursday
Kids & FamilyArt Lessons for Homeschoolers
Charity & FundraisersBoulevard 4 Brown Fundraiser
Concerts & Live MusicJames Crumble Trio
Concerts & Live MusicRick Rushing Blues Jazz 'n Friends
Friday
Concerts & Live MusicSummer Music Weekends
Art & ExhibitionsGallery and Studio Open House
Concerts & Live MusicPapa Sway
Saturday
OutdoorScenic City Mud Run
Education & LearningHomebuyer Workshop
Sunday
Concerts & Live MusicNabil Ince
Concerts & Live MusicSummer Music Weekends
Concerts & Live MusicDana Rogers
Concerts & Live MusicTravis Bowlin
Concerts & Live MusicThe Goodbye Girls (Amber Fults & Hayley Graham)
Concerts & Live MusicAmericalypso
Monday
This & ThatSounds of Darkness
This & ThatRock The Eclipse
This & ThatSolar Eclipse Viewing Party
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn
Tuesday
Education & LearningTennessee Aquarium Conservation Institute Tour
Concerts & Live MusicDanimal
Education & LearningThe Chattery Presents "Beginner's Astrology"
Concerts & Live MusicBill McCallie and In Cahoots
Concerts & Live MusicCourtney Holder