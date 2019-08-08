Solar Initiative Launch Party

Reflection Riding Arboretum and Nature Center 400 Garden Road, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

We're partnering with green|spaces and Tri State Electrical Contractors to bring you this concert featuring Nicholas Edward Williams. Before the concert, we'll be hosting some brief presentations to discuss the solar movement in Chattanooga as well as our involvement in it in the future. Our goal is to move towards relying exclusively on sustainable, clean energy, and this solar-powered concert is the first step!

Reflection Riding Arboretum and Nature Center 400 Garden Road, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
