We're partnering with green|spaces and Tri State Electrical Contractors to bring you this concert featuring Nicholas Edward Williams. Before the concert, we'll be hosting some brief presentations to discuss the solar movement in Chattanooga as well as our involvement in it in the future. Our goal is to move towards relying exclusively on sustainable, clean energy, and this solar-powered concert is the first step!
Solar Initiative Launch Party
Reflection Riding Arboretum and Nature Center 400 Garden Road, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Reflection Riding Arboretum and Nature Center 400 Garden Road, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee View Map
This & That
Friday
-
Education & Learning Kids & FamilyHomeschool Expo
-
-
Education & Learning Kids & FamilyHomeschool Expo
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicBinji Varsossa
-
Art & ExhibitionsRelief Sculpture Portrait Demo
Saturday
-
Concerts & Live MusicSummer Music Weekends
Sunday
-
Concerts & Live MusicSummer Music Weekends
-
Food & DrinkGospel Brunch
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicCarl Pemberton
Monday
-
Theater & Dance This & ThatSummer Belly Dance Session
-
This & ThatJoggers & Lagers
Tuesday
-
This & ThatChess K-night
Wednesday
-
Concerts & Live MusicJason Lyles
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicJason Lyles
-
Thursday
-
Food & Drink Markets OutdoorMiller Park Farmers Market
-