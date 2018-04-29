SONARE: Glories of the French Baroque

St. Paul’s Artist Series presents the period instrument ensemble, SONARE, performing The Glories of the French Baroque, featuring music from the 17th and 18th centuries. The concert takes place at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church (305 W. Seventh at Pine Street) on Sunday, April 29 at 4:00 p.m. Tickets are $20; $10 for students and may be purchased in advance through the St. Paul’s website. Tickets will also be sold at the door on the afternoon of the concert. For more information, visit: http://www.stpaulschatt.org/concert-season/.

Based in North Texas, SONARE is comprised of James Andrewes and Marie-Elise McNee, Baroque violins, Eric Smith, viola da gamba, and Lenora McCroskey, organ and harpsichord. The group will be joined by Baroque flutist and Chattanooga native, Janelle Anderson West.

Keith Reas, Director of Music at St. Paul’s comments, “We are delighted to bring Sonare back to our series by popular demand. Their program of 17th and 18th century Italian music, which they performed here two years ago, was so well-received, we’ve asked them back with a program featuring French music. In addition, Chattanooga native Janelle Anderson West will be joining them on Baroque flute, which is a special treat.”

In describing the program, violinist James Andrewes notes, “Although our program features the ‘Glories of the French Baroque,’ in many ways, the music highlights the competing influences of both French and Italian musical styles. The French style is known for its sense of elegance, graceful melodies, dance rhythms, and detailed ornamentation’ while the Italian style has more emphasis on virtuosity and showmanship. The elegant French style is displayed in Francois Couperin’s Concerts Royaux. The dynamic Italian style is demonstrated in Leclaire’s Sonata for Two Violins, where the instruments engage in a virtuoso competition that almost sounds like a musical sword fight between two equals. Another work, a suite of dances by Telemann, deliberately draws on the best of both nations, in a mixed style that beautifully blends French elegance and Italian virtuosity. So, it's that contrast between music designed to touch the heart and music designed to amaze the ears that we are pleased to bring to the audience at St. Paul’s on a Sunday afternoon!”

Andrewes continues, “Baroque instruments are slightly different from their modern counterparts. Baroque violins use gut strings and a smaller bow, and the Baroque flute is made of wood, resulting in a more gentle and mellow sound. These solo instruments are supported by the deep warmth of the viola da gamba and plucked sound of the harpsichord.”