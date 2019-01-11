Good Afternoon,

Please spread the word on this community event with a cause featuring Monday Night Social

January 11 is National Human Trafficking Awareness Day. Second Life Tennessee is raising awareness in this community with music, vendors and local nonprofits coming together to show their support. Second Life Tennessee is committed to ending human trafficking through policy, prevention, and survivor services. Second Life Tennessee (SLTN) hosts community events like this one to invite more advocates into the SLTN mission; to stop the trafficking of people.

All proceeds go toward the survivor services program. Second Life Tennessee is an organization that practices EMPOWERING others. The Song Market will give the community the opportunity to do the same.

If you have any questions let us know.

DETAILS:

Where: The Camp House

When: Friday, January 11th, 2019; 7-9pm (Doors open at 6)

Who:

-Music: MONDAY NIGHT SOCIAL and EL BANDITO

-Vendors: Elea Blake Cosmetics, Hattanooga, The Hart Gallery, Laura Beth Micheal, Ivory and Oak and more