Songbirds Documentary Team Songbirds: A Documentary Film Screening

Doors at 6:00 PM

Screening at 7:00 PM

Seated Event

General Admission: $20

Songbirds once hosted the world's largest collection of vintage guitars. COVID-19's devastating blow to the music industry forced the museum to close. This film explores the final hours and cultural impact of this special collection. Directed by Chattanooga Native, Dagan Beckett, this film has received critical acclaim by receiving a total of 16 film festival selections world-wide including 4 festival wins as well as taking home an Emmy Award for best Topical Documentary feature film from the The Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

Join the cast and crew for this special hometown screening of Songbirds and celebrate the Emmy win by getting your photo taken on the Red Carpet and enjoy live music by local Chattanooga band, WE ARE US. Raffle tickets will be sold for a chance to win a free guitar. VIP Tickets will bring you to the green room to meet the director and have your photo taken holding the actual Emmy Award as well as one free raffle ticket, hors d’oeuvres and cash bar.