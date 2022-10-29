Songbirds Halloween Smash with Dolphin Group and Psychic Dungeon

to

Songbirds 35 Station Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Festivities begin at 6:00 PM

Dolphin Group at 7:00 PM

Greg Nicotero Q&A at 8:00 PM

Psychic Dungeon at 8:30 PM

General Admission Advanced: $18

General Admission Day of Show: $20

Ready for a smashing good time! Start planning your most frightfully festive costumes now and buy your tickets for the Songbirds Halloween Smash! This special Halloween fundraiser hosted by the Songbirds Guitar & Pop Culture Museum will feature:

Live music from local bands Psychic Dungeon and Dolphin Group

Live painting with Travis Knight and other artists

Special pre-recorded Q&A video with famed special effects master Greg Nicotero

A silent auction featuring works by Travis Knight and other local and national artists, as well as movie props donated by Greg Nicotero

Prizes for the winners of our Songbirds Halloween Smash Costume Contest

All proceeds benefit our Guitars for Kids program, which provides free guitars, lessons, and music therapy to kids all over the south. So, get your tickets now and celebrate our favorite holiday! We guarantee a terrifyingly good time!

Info

Concerts & Live Music
4235312473
please enable javascript to view
to
