Songbirds Radio Hour Ep. 3 - Jody Stephens from Big Star

Songbirds 35 Station Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Doors at 6:30 PM

Show at 7:00 PM

Seated Show

Price: FREE!

In 1972, a little known Memphis band named Big Star was poised to make it big with the release of the band’s first album, #1 Record. The album garnered rave reviews but through a series of missteps, it never happened. But over the following decades, Big Star started gaining a cult following with bands like R.E.M., Wilco, The Replacements, and others singing its praises. Join us as we celebrate the the 50th anniversary of Big Star’s #1 Record, and talk to our special guest, Jody Stephens from Big Star, as we talk about the band’s enduring legacy. Jody will also perform a short set with our house band, Zowie & the Vanguards.

Songbirds 35 Station Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408
