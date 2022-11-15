Songbirds Radio Hour Ep. 4 - The Reappropriation of The Slants

× Expand Mars Michael Songbirds Radio Hour Ep. 4 with The Slants

Doors at 6:30 PM

Show at 7:00 PM

Seated Show

General Admission: $20

This Songbirds Radio Show is a little different, as we’ll be raising money for our Guitars for Kids program. This episode features author, musician, activist, and self-proclaimed troublemaker, Simon Tam. Best known as the founder and bassist of The Slants, the world’s first and only all-Asian American dance rock band, Simon approaches arts and activism with radical optimism and compassion. In 2017, he won a landmark case at the U.S Supreme Court, unanimously, helping to expand civil liberties for marginalized groups. His work has been highlighted in over 3,000 media features across over 150 countries, including Rolling Stone, TIME, NPR, BBC and the New York Times.

For the first time since 2019, The Slants will perform live with a special extended set as part of the Songbirds Radio Hour, which is all included in your $20 GA ticket!