Songbirds Radio Hour Ep. 4 - The Reappropriation of The Slants

to

Songbirds 35 Station Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Doors at 6:30 PM

Show at 7:00 PM

Seated Show

General Admission: $20

This Songbirds Radio Show is a little different, as we’ll be raising money for our Guitars for Kids program. This episode features author, musician, activist, and self-proclaimed troublemaker, Simon Tam. Best known as the founder and bassist of The Slants, the world’s first and only all-Asian American dance rock band, Simon approaches arts and activism with radical optimism and compassion. In 2017, he won a landmark case at the U.S Supreme Court, unanimously, helping to expand civil liberties for marginalized groups. His work has been highlighted in over 3,000 media features across over 150 countries, including Rolling Stone, TIME, NPR, BBC and the New York Times.

For the first time since 2019, The Slants will perform live with a special extended set as part of the Songbirds Radio Hour, which is all included in your $20 GA ticket!

Info

Songbirds 35 Station Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408
Concerts & Live Music
4235312473
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Songbirds Radio Hour Ep. 4 - The Reappropriation of The Slants - 2022-11-15 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Songbirds Radio Hour Ep. 4 - The Reappropriation of The Slants - 2022-11-15 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Songbirds Radio Hour Ep. 4 - The Reappropriation of The Slants - 2022-11-15 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Songbirds Radio Hour Ep. 4 - The Reappropriation of The Slants - 2022-11-15 19:00:00 ical

EPB Community Spotlight

newsletter small box 5

Calendar Of Events

Sunday

October 23, 2022

Monday

October 24, 2022

Tuesday

October 25, 2022

Wednesday

October 26, 2022

Thursday

October 27, 2022

Friday

October 28, 2022

Saturday

October 29, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours