Songbirds Rising: Illiterate Light + She Returns from War + Quiet Hollers

The Songbirds Rising concert series is the party for you, whether you're an octogenarian, a hardcore emo, a rollerblader, a wolf, a wizard, a Chattanoogan, an out-of-towner, a twenty-one-year old scenester, or an "ok" boomer. As long as you're friendly, you like to discover new music, and you're willing to put your phone down and rock out to the greatest bands you should know, this show is right for you! This edition of Songbirds: Rising has a lineup of three great bands, presenting music that we love, that will add some Sweet'n Low to your Friday evening. All you have to do is show up, relax, and make the magic happen. This is a standing show.

SONGBIRDS RISING: LINEUP

Illiterate Light

Organic farmers turned rock stars, Illiterate Light, are worth seeing live. Jeff plays bass parts on a synth with his feet (say wha'?), and Jake plays drums standing up. This power duo's energetic and striking performance will get you moving. They just joined Moon Taxi's 2021 tour...catch them at Songbirds before they blow up!

She Returns from War

She Returns from War is the brainchild of Charleston musician Hunter Park, who is also known as lowcountry's "swamp witch." Park has become quite a player in Charleston's music scene and beyond, touring with Band of Horses in 2019. She's a little bit rock... a little bit country... with intelligent and emotive lyrics.

Quiet Hollers

Louisville band, Quiet Hollers, started out with a cult following, which quickly broadened to a larger audience, selling out shows in both Kentucky and Europe. Consequence of Sound called their 2015 self-titled album a “beautiful portrait… breaking the confines of roots music.” They go beyond the alt-country genre, making use of orchestral strings and brass, vintage drum-machines and samples.