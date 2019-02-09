Songwriter Showcase

to Google Calendar - Songwriter Showcase - 2019-02-09 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Songwriter Showcase - 2019-02-09 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Songwriter Showcase - 2019-02-09 19:00:00 iCalendar - Songwriter Showcase - 2019-02-09 19:00:00

The Spot 1800 E Main St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37404

Showcasing the talents of local artists:

Hara Paper: Classical Guitarist/Songwriter

Toby Hewitt

Jason Lyles

Connor Priest Band

Scott Forbes

Bethany Kidd of the Tennessee Tremblers

Music starts at 7pm. NO COVER. 100% FREE!

Info
The Spot 1800 E Main St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37404 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
7062702234
to Google Calendar - Songwriter Showcase - 2019-02-09 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Songwriter Showcase - 2019-02-09 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Songwriter Showcase - 2019-02-09 19:00:00 iCalendar - Songwriter Showcase - 2019-02-09 19:00:00
DI 16.03

The Pulse Calendar

Tuesday

January 22, 2019

Wednesday

January 23, 2019

Thursday

January 24, 2019

Friday

January 25, 2019

Saturday

January 26, 2019

Sunday

January 27, 2019

Monday

January 28, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours