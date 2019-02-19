Songwriters Stage

The Camp House 149 E. MLK Blvd., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Songwriters competition series, 8 artists meet on one stage, two winners by audience and judge vote

Jan 17, Feb 19, Mar 19, April 25 with finale May 16.

$5- cover, doors open at 7 music at 7:30,

The Camp House 149 E. MLK Blvd., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Concerts & Live Music
