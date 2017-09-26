Chicago-based publishers, printers, artists, and musicians, Nick Butcher and Nadine Nakanishi have worked across numerous media in their evolving decade-long collaboration known as Sonnenzimmer. Equal parts balancing act between art and design and a radical reclamation of all aspects of visual expression, their practice remains grounded in the lasting potential of the graphic arts. While exploring the physical and conceptual friction between abstraction and communication, they examine how our humanity is being defined by the substrate of media.
Sonnenzimmer Artists’ Lecture
UTC Fine Arts Center 725 Vine St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
