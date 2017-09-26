Sonnenzimmer Artists’ Lecture

Chicago-based publishers, printers, artists, and musicians, Nick Butcher and Nadine Nakanishi have worked across numerous media in their evolving decade-long collaboration known as Sonnenzimmer. Equal parts balancing act between art and design and a radical reclamation of all aspects of visual expression, their practice remains grounded in the lasting potential of the graphic arts. While exploring the physical and conceptual friction between abstraction and communication, they examine how our humanity is being defined by the substrate of media.