Southern Adventist University will present its annual SonRise Resurrection Pageant on March 31. This interactive event includes 900 volunteers and draws nearly 10,000 people to campus each year on Easter weekend. Tickets free, but are required and are distributed in advance. For more information visit collegedalechurch.com/tickets.
SonRise Resurrection Pageant, DRAMA
Southern Adventist University 4881 Taylor Circle, Collegedale, Tennessee 37315
