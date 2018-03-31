SonRise Resurrection Pageant, DRAMA

to Google Calendar - SonRise Resurrection Pageant, DRAMA - 2018-03-31 08:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - SonRise Resurrection Pageant, DRAMA - 2018-03-31 08:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - SonRise Resurrection Pageant, DRAMA - 2018-03-31 08:30:00 iCalendar - SonRise Resurrection Pageant, DRAMA - 2018-03-31 08:30:00

Southern Adventist University 4881 Taylor Circle, Collegedale, Tennessee 37315

Southern Adventist University will present its annual SonRise Resurrection Pageant on March 31. This interactive event includes 900 volunteers and draws nearly 10,000 people to campus each year on Easter weekend. Tickets free, but are required and are distributed in advance. For more information visit collegedalechurch.com/tickets.

Info
Southern Adventist University 4881 Taylor Circle, Collegedale, Tennessee 37315 View Map
Outdoor, Theater & Dance, This & That
to Google Calendar - SonRise Resurrection Pageant, DRAMA - 2018-03-31 08:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - SonRise Resurrection Pageant, DRAMA - 2018-03-31 08:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - SonRise Resurrection Pageant, DRAMA - 2018-03-31 08:30:00 iCalendar - SonRise Resurrection Pageant, DRAMA - 2018-03-31 08:30:00
Digital Issue 15.09

The Pulse Calendar

Monday

March 5, 2018

Tuesday

March 6, 2018

Wednesday

March 7, 2018

Thursday

March 8, 2018

Friday

March 9, 2018

Saturday

March 10, 2018

Sunday

March 11, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours