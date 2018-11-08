SooBeen Lee

Ackerman Auditorium University Drive, City of Collegedale, Tennessee 37315

Seventeen-year-old SooBeen Lee, a world-renowned violinist, will perform multiple selections at Southern Adventist University on November 8 in the Ackerman Auditorium. Lee has played all over the world and has been a soloist for every major orchestra in Korea. Tickets are required and will be sold at the door for $5 per person. Please call 423.236.2814 for ticket information.

