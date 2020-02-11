Soprano Jourdan Howell

Chattanooga State Humanities Theatre 4501 Amnicola Highway , Chattanooga, Tennessee 37406

Vocal works by Franz Schubert, Francis Poulenc, Erik Satie, Aaron Copland and others will be performed on February 11 at 7:30 p.m. by soprano Jourdan Howell from the University of Texas, San Antonio.  Also included will be a newly composed song cycle by Chattanooga composer Douglas Hedwig.  Ms. Howell will be accompanied by Alan Nichols.

Chattanooga State Humanities Theatre 4501 Amnicola Highway , Chattanooga, Tennessee 37406
