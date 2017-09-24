Sound To Table with Tim Hinck

St. John's Restaurant 1278 Market Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

St John's Restaurant & Tim Hinck present a "Sound To Table" experience. This multi-sensory evening is a unique collaboration between a chef and a composer to blend sights, sounds, and flavors into one immersive dinner.

Crafting entirely new combinations of sound and dramatic culinary innovations, chef Rebecca Barron and composer Tim Hinck have worked closely together to develop a completely new kind of dining experience.

Drawing inspiration from Crabtree Farms, they have created sonic and visual extensions to each course of food. Special guest, Holly Mulcahy (violinist and concertmaster of the Chattanooga Symphony) joins Tim Hinck in creating intricate layers of music that unfold with each course from Chef Barron's kitchen.

Experience priced at $160 per person all inclusive of wine pairings, tax & gratuity.

