South Chattanooga music festival

to

Southside Community Park 3501 Central Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37410

CHATTANOOGA, TN – The Net Resource Foundation will host the first-ever music festival at the Southside Community Park on Saturday, June 25, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. The family-friendly concert is free and open to the public and features retail and food vendors. A few sponsors have already committed to the festival, including EPB, Unum, TVFCU, and South Chattanooga Community Association. Interested sponsors or vendors can apply by emailing thenetresourcefoundation@gmail.com.

Info

Southside Community Park 3501 Central Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37410
Charity & Fundraisers, Concerts & Live Music, Outdoor
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - South Chattanooga music festival - 2022-05-31 16:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - South Chattanooga music festival - 2022-05-31 16:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - South Chattanooga music festival - 2022-05-31 16:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - South Chattanooga music festival - 2022-05-31 16:00:00 ical

EPB Community Spotlight

newsletter small box blue

Calendar Of Events

Tuesday

May 31, 2022

Wednesday

June 1, 2022

Thursday

June 2, 2022

Friday

June 3, 2022

Saturday

June 4, 2022

Sunday

June 5, 2022

Monday

June 6, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours