South Chattanooga music festival

CHATTANOOGA, TN – The Net Resource Foundation will host the first-ever music festival at the Southside Community Park on Saturday, June 25, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. The family-friendly concert is free and open to the public and features retail and food vendors. A few sponsors have already committed to the festival, including EPB, Unum, TVFCU, and South Chattanooga Community Association. Interested sponsors or vendors can apply by emailing thenetresourcefoundation@gmail.com.