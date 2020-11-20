South Soul Music Songwriter Showcase

South Soul Music is proud to partner with Chattanooga Hemporium to bring you our first Songwriter Showcase - A relaxing and intimate evening with some of Chattanooga’s feature songwriters and musicians!

Each of these Artists has been working with South Soul Music to record, refine, and expand their repertoire, and we can't wait to show off what we've been cooking!

All proceeds from the door go directly to the musicians and donations are welcomed for the individual artists as well as to South Soul Music so we can keep growing and offering more services and events.

This will be a seated, distanced, socially responsible event-so tickets will be limited to prevent overcrowding. Masks will be required (and provided if needed). We sincerely ask all of our guests to respect these guidelines so that we can feel comfortable doing this more often!

Tickets are 8$ at the door and Music starts at 7:00

In order of Appearance-

Classical music by Taylor Freeman and Jessica Nunn

Songwriters: