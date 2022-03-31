Southeast Tennessee Heroes Luncheon

The American Red Cross, Southeast Tennessee Chapter will host the Heroes Luncheon at The Chattanoogan Hotel on March 31. This event is one of the largest celebrations of the Red Cross in the Chattanooga area and serves as a time to recognize our local heroes who make a difference in the community every day.

The Keynote Speaker for this year’s event is Dr. Fran P. Mainella. Dr. Mainella is a visiting scholar at Clemson University Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism Management.

The chapter will honor several citizens who have been true heroes in Southeast Tennessee. The honorees include:

Call to Action Hero: Debra Socia

Hospital/Medical Hero: Dr. Matthew Kodsi, MD, PhD

Good Samaritan Hero: Matt Lovitt

Volunteer Hero: Malcom Seheult

The chapter will also honor Chattanooga resident and previous Board Chairwoman for the Red Cross, Rickie Pierce with the Humanitarian Award. This achievement award is given to the person who gives back in the community in several philanthropic ways to make a positive change.