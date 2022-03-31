Southeast Tennessee Heroes Luncheon

to

The Chattanoogan Hotel 1201 Broad Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

The American Red Cross, Southeast Tennessee Chapter will host the Heroes Luncheon at The Chattanoogan Hotel on March 31. This event is one of the largest celebrations of the Red Cross in the Chattanooga area and serves as a time to recognize our local heroes who make a difference in the community every day. 

The Keynote Speaker for this year’s event is Dr. Fran P. Mainella. Dr. Mainella is a visiting scholar at Clemson University Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism Management.  

The chapter will honor several citizens who have been true heroes in Southeast Tennessee. The honorees include: 

  • Call to Action Hero: Debra Socia 
  • Hospital/Medical Hero: Dr. Matthew Kodsi, MD, PhD  
  • Good Samaritan Hero: Matt Lovitt  
  • Volunteer Hero: Malcom Seheult 

The chapter will also honor Chattanooga resident and previous Board Chairwoman for the Red Cross, Rickie Pierce with the Humanitarian Award. This achievement award is given to the person who gives back in the community in several philanthropic ways to make a positive change. 

Info

The Chattanoogan Hotel 1201 Broad Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
This & That
to
Google Calendar - Southeast Tennessee Heroes Luncheon - 2022-03-31 11:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Southeast Tennessee Heroes Luncheon - 2022-03-31 11:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Southeast Tennessee Heroes Luncheon - 2022-03-31 11:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Southeast Tennessee Heroes Luncheon - 2022-03-31 11:30:00 ical

EPB Community Spotlight

newsletter small box orange 2

Calendar Of Events

Monday

March 28, 2022

Tuesday

March 29, 2022

Wednesday

March 30, 2022

Thursday

March 31, 2022

Friday

April 1, 2022

Saturday

April 2, 2022

Sunday

April 3, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours