Southern Adventist University’s Wind Symphony

to

Collegedale Church of Seventh-day Adventists 4829 College Drive East, Collegedale, Tennessee

The Wind Symphony of Southern Adventist University’s School of Music invites the community to a sacred concert at the Collegedale Church of Seventh-day Adventists on Saturday, April 9, at 4 p.m.

Titled “How Deep the Father’s Love for Us,” the concert will musically recount the birth, ministry, crucifixion, resurrection, and exaltation of Christ. Music by Alfred Reed, Morten Lauridsen, David Gillingham, and John Wesley Gibson will be included. Directed by Ken Parsons, the concert will feature organ soloist Brandon Wilcox, senior music major.

This event is free and open to the public and also will be livestreamed at southern.edu/streaming. For more information, visit southern.edu/musicevents or call 423.236.2880.

Info

Collegedale Church of Seventh-day Adventists 4829 College Drive East, Collegedale, Tennessee
Concerts & Live Music
to
Google Calendar - Southern Adventist University’s Wind Symphony - 2022-04-09 16:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Southern Adventist University’s Wind Symphony - 2022-04-09 16:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Southern Adventist University’s Wind Symphony - 2022-04-09 16:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Southern Adventist University’s Wind Symphony - 2022-04-09 16:00:00 ical

EPB Community Spotlight

newsletter small box orange 2

Calendar Of Events

Tuesday

March 29, 2022

Wednesday

March 30, 2022

Thursday

March 31, 2022

Friday

April 1, 2022

Saturday

April 2, 2022

Sunday

April 3, 2022

Monday

April 4, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours