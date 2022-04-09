Southern Adventist University’s Wind Symphony

The Wind Symphony of Southern Adventist University’s School of Music invites the community to a sacred concert at the Collegedale Church of Seventh-day Adventists on Saturday, April 9, at 4 p.m.

Titled “How Deep the Father’s Love for Us,” the concert will musically recount the birth, ministry, crucifixion, resurrection, and exaltation of Christ. Music by Alfred Reed, Morten Lauridsen, David Gillingham, and John Wesley Gibson will be included. Directed by Ken Parsons, the concert will feature organ soloist Brandon Wilcox, senior music major.

This event is free and open to the public and also will be livestreamed at southern.edu/streaming. For more information, visit southern.edu/musicevents or call 423.236.2880.