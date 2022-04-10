Southern Adventist University Choral Ensembles

Choral ensembles from Southern Adventist University’s School of Music will perform on Sunday, April 10, at 7:30 p.m. in Mabel Wood Hall’s Ackerman Auditorium on campus. Featuring Bel Canto, Die Meistersinger, and I Cantori under the direction of Gennevieve Brown-Kibble, the concert will encompass a wide spectrum of music themed “Songs of Wisdom, Wit, and Wonder.”

The performance will include a new piece by local musician Roland Carter that pays tribute to the life and legacy of civil rights leader John Lewis. Professor emeritus at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, Carter is an internationally renowned composer, arranger, conductor, and pianist who was awarded a Master of Spirituals Award in 2019 for his work preserving religious African American music.

This event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit southern.edu/musicevents or call 423.236.2880.