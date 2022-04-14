Southern Adventist University Steel Band

The School of Music at Southern Adventist University presents the Steel Band in concert on Thursday, April 14, at 7:30 p.m. in Mabel Wood Hall’s Ackerman Auditorium.

Under the direction of adjunct music instructor Keith Lloyd, the ensemble will perform traditional and contemporary steel band music, including Africa by Toto and Jamming and Stir It Up by Bob Marley.

This event is free and open to the public and also will be livestreamed at southern.edu/streaming. For more information, visit southern.edu/musicevents or call 423.236.2880.