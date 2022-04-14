Southern Adventist University Steel Band

to

Ackerman Auditorium University Drive, City of Collegedale, Tennessee 37315

The School of Music at Southern Adventist University presents the Steel Band in concert on Thursday, April 14, at 7:30 p.m. in Mabel Wood Hall’s Ackerman Auditorium. 

Under the direction of adjunct music instructor Keith Lloyd, the ensemble will perform traditional and contemporary steel band music, including Africa by Toto and Jamming and Stir It Up by Bob Marley.

This event is free and open to the public and also will be livestreamed at southern.edu/streaming. For more information, visit southern.edu/musicevents or call 423.236.2880.

Info

Ackerman Auditorium University Drive, City of Collegedale, Tennessee 37315
Concerts & Live Music
to
Google Calendar - Southern Adventist University Steel Band - 2022-04-14 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Southern Adventist University Steel Band - 2022-04-14 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Southern Adventist University Steel Band - 2022-04-14 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Southern Adventist University Steel Band - 2022-04-14 19:30:00 ical

EPB Community Spotlight

newsletter small box orange 2

Calendar Of Events

Tuesday

March 29, 2022

Wednesday

March 30, 2022

Thursday

March 31, 2022

Friday

April 1, 2022

Saturday

April 2, 2022

Sunday

April 3, 2022

Monday

April 4, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours