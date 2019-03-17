Southern Adventist University’s School of Music invites the public to a Symphony Orchestra performance on Sunday, March 17, at 7:30 p.m. Conducted by Laurie Redmer Minner, along with student conductor Daniel Esperante, senior music performance major, the concert will take place at the Collegedale Church of Seventh-day Adventists.
Southern Adventist University Symphony Orchestra
Collegedale Church of Seventh-day Adventists 4829 College Drive East, Collegedale, Tennessee
