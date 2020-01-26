Southern Adventist University Symphony Orchestra

Southern Adventist University’s Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of Laurie Redmer Cadwallader, will be performing at the Collegedale Seventh-day Adventist Church on January 26 at 4 p.m.

The concert will feature the seven 2019-2020 Concerto Competition winners who represent local schools Berean Christian School, Collegiate High School, and McCallie School; Lee University of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; and Andrews University of Berrien Springs, Michigan, as well as Southern. Names and repertoire details of the oboists, pianists, flutist, cellist, and violinist are listed at southern.edu/musicevents.

Established in 1990, the annual competition is open to instrumentalists from eighth grade through undergraduate studies. Last fall, gifted young musicians submitted videos of themselves playing one movement of a concerto. A panel of six judges chose 14 to play live auditions before selecting the winners.This concert is free and open to the public.