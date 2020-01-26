Southern Adventist University Symphony Orchestra

Google Calendar - Southern Adventist University Symphony Orchestra - 2020-01-26 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Southern Adventist University Symphony Orchestra - 2020-01-26 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Southern Adventist University Symphony Orchestra - 2020-01-26 16:00:00 iCalendar - Southern Adventist University Symphony Orchestra - 2020-01-26 16:00:00

Collegedale Church of Seventh-day Adventists 4829 College Drive East, Collegedale, Tennessee

Southern Adventist University’s Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of Laurie Redmer Cadwallader, will be performing at the Collegedale Seventh-day Adventist Church on January 26 at 4 p.m.

The concert will feature the seven 2019-2020 Concerto Competition winners who represent local schools Berean Christian School, Collegiate High School, and McCallie School; Lee University of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; and Andrews University of Berrien Springs, Michigan, as well as Southern. Names and repertoire details of the oboists, pianists, flutist, cellist, and violinist are listed at southern.edu/musicevents.

Established in 1990, the annual competition is open to instrumentalists from eighth grade through undergraduate studies. Last fall, gifted young musicians submitted videos of themselves playing one movement of a concerto. A panel of six judges chose 14 to play live auditions before selecting the winners.This concert is free and open to the public.                  

Info

Collegedale Church of Seventh-day Adventists 4829 College Drive East, Collegedale, Tennessee View Map
Concerts & Live Music
Google Calendar - Southern Adventist University Symphony Orchestra - 2020-01-26 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Southern Adventist University Symphony Orchestra - 2020-01-26 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Southern Adventist University Symphony Orchestra - 2020-01-26 16:00:00 iCalendar - Southern Adventist University Symphony Orchestra - 2020-01-26 16:00:00
DI 17.03

The Pulse Calendar

Wednesday

January 15, 2020

Sorry, no events.

Thursday

January 16, 2020

Friday

January 17, 2020

Saturday

January 18, 2020

Sunday

January 19, 2020

Monday

January 20, 2020

Tuesday

January 21, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours