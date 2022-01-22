Tinsley Ellis

to

Songbirds 35 Station Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

World-renowned guitarist, vocalist and songwriter Tinsley Ellis will celebrate the January 21 release of his new Alligator Records album, Devil May Care, with a live performance at Songbirds in Chattanooga on Saturday, January 22, 2022. Ellis is among the world’s most celebrated blues-rock performers, and one of the genre’s most original and prolific songwriters. Blues Music Magazine says he plays “perfect, and perfectly Southern, blues-rock.” Vintage Guitar says, “He delivers blistering blues-rock, soul romps, minor-key blues and shuffles—and it all sounds great.”

Info

Songbirds 35 Station Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408
Concerts & Live Music
423-531-2473
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Tinsley Ellis - 2022-01-22 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Tinsley Ellis - 2022-01-22 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Tinsley Ellis - 2022-01-22 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Tinsley Ellis - 2022-01-22 19:00:00 ical

We Try Wednesday On Big FM

newsletter small box orange 2

Calendar Of Events

Monday

December 13, 2021

Sorry, no events.

Tuesday

December 14, 2021

Wednesday

December 15, 2021

Thursday

December 16, 2021

Friday

December 17, 2021

Saturday

December 18, 2021

Sunday

December 19, 2021

Search Events Submit Yours