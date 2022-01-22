× Expand Elaine Thomas Campbell Tinsley Ellis Tinsley Ellis

World-renowned guitarist, vocalist and songwriter Tinsley Ellis will celebrate the January 21 release of his new Alligator Records album, Devil May Care, with a live performance at Songbirds in Chattanooga on Saturday, January 22, 2022. Ellis is among the world’s most celebrated blues-rock performers, and one of the genre’s most original and prolific songwriters. Blues Music Magazine says he plays “perfect, and perfectly Southern, blues-rock.” Vintage Guitar says, “He delivers blistering blues-rock, soul romps, minor-key blues and shuffles—and it all sounds great.”