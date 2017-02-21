The Ringgold Playhouse (TRP) will kickoff its 2017 Season Feb. 23 with a six-performance production of the hilarious southern comedy "Southern Fried Funeral."

Dewey Frye is dead and the rest of his family is left to pick up the pieces….that is if they don’t kill each other first. Not only does matriarch Dorothy (Sherry Dee Allen) have to contend with sudden widowhood, but she’s also faced with church committee harpy Ozella Meeks (Kitty Reel) sticking her nose in the family business, Dewey’s snake-in-the-grass brother (John Hammons) making a grab for her house, and two grown daughters (Kylene Booher and Jennifer Bryant) reliving their childhood rivalry. Funerals bring out the worst, the best, and the funniest in people, with the Fryes being no exception. Penned by the duo of Osborne and Eppler, “Southern Fried Funeral” is a big-hearted comedy about family…Southern-style.

The show, which is being directed by Monica Woodlief, includes a cast of Sherry Dee Allen, Jennifer Bryant, Kylene Booher, Lisa Parsons, John Hammons, Sherri Brown, David Dunn, Timothy Shields, Kitty Reel, and Ronald King.

"We have a really nice blend of both regular company members and actors that are making their debut with TRP, so it's been great watching them work to tell this funny story," Cook said. "Monica Woodlief has also brought a lot of knowledge and experience to our director's chair. She's been tremendous."

Show times are 7:30 p.m. Feb. 23-25 & March 2-4, with a special matinee performance at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 4.

Tickets cost $10 general admission and $8 for seniors and students.

Tickets are available in person Monday through Friday at Ringgold City Hall, over the phone at 706-935-3061, or online at cityofringgold.com