Southern Lit Alliance Author Visit with Michel Stone

Southern LIt Alliance is pleased to present the South Bound Author Visits in-person now. On March 24 at 6:00 p.m. award-winning author, Michel Stone will discuss her books The Iguana Tree and Border Child. The event will be held at the Arts Building and is free. Donations are suggested. Her critically acclaimed novels Border Child (April 2017, Doubleday/Anchor) and The Iguana Tree (Hub City Press, 2012) have been compared to the writings of John Steinbeck, and both books have been optioned for film. She is the winner of the Mary Frances Hobson Prize for Distinguished Achievement in Arts and Letters, the Patricia Winn Award for Southern Literature, and the South Carolina Fiction Award. Join us as we celebrate returning authors to Chattanooga with great literature and conversation.

