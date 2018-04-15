I Cantori will present a delightful variety of music including choral selections from Leonard Bernstein’s West Side Story as a tribute to the centennial of his birth, and Eric Whitacre’s Five Hebrew Love Songs. The concert will be held in Ackerman Auditorium on April 15 at 7:30 p.m. and is free and open to the public. For more information, visit southern.edu/musicevents or call 423.236.2880.
Southern’s I Cantori
Southern Adventist University 4881 Taylor Circle, Collegedale, Tennessee 37315
