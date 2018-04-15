Southern’s I Cantori

to Google Calendar - Southern’s I Cantori - 2018-04-15 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Southern’s I Cantori - 2018-04-15 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Southern’s I Cantori - 2018-04-15 19:30:00 iCalendar - Southern’s I Cantori - 2018-04-15 19:30:00

Southern Adventist University 4881 Taylor Circle, Collegedale, Tennessee 37315

I Cantori will present a delightful variety of music including choral selections from Leonard Bernstein’s West Side Story as a tribute to the centennial of his birth, and Eric Whitacre’s Five Hebrew Love Songs. The concert will be held in Ackerman Auditorium on April 15 at 7:30 p.m. and is free and open to the public. For more information, visit southern.edu/musicevents or call 423.236.2880.

Info
Southern Adventist University 4881 Taylor Circle, Collegedale, Tennessee 37315 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
to Google Calendar - Southern’s I Cantori - 2018-04-15 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Southern’s I Cantori - 2018-04-15 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Southern’s I Cantori - 2018-04-15 19:30:00 iCalendar - Southern’s I Cantori - 2018-04-15 19:30:00
DI 15.13

The Pulse Calendar

Tuesday

April 3, 2018

Wednesday

April 4, 2018

Thursday

April 5, 2018

Friday

April 6, 2018

Saturday

April 7, 2018

Sunday

April 8, 2018

Monday

April 9, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours