Southern’s Choirs and Symphony Orchestra Concert

The music department at Southern Adventist University will present their choirs and symphony orchestra in concert on April 26 at 7:30 p.m. in the Collegedale Church of Seventh-day Adventists. They will be showcasing pieces under the theme “Music for Royalty,” which will include selections such as “Crown Imperial” by Sir William Walton, “Zadok the Priest” by George Frederick Handel, and “I Was Glad” by Charles Hubert Hastings Parry. The concert will also be repeated on April 28 at 4 p.m. in the same location. Both are free and open to the public. For more information, visit southern.edu/musicevents or call 423.236.2880.