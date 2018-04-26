The music department at Southern Adventist University will present their choirs and symphony orchestra in concert on April 26 at 7:30 p.m. in the Collegedale Church of Seventh-day Adventists. They will be showcasing pieces under the theme “Music for Royalty,” which will include selections such as “Crown Imperial” by Sir William Walton, “Zadok the Priest” by George Frederick Handel, and “I Was Glad” by Charles Hubert Hastings Parry. The concert will also be repeated on April 28 at 4 p.m. in the same location. Both are free and open to the public. For more information, visit southern.edu/musicevents or call 423.236.2880.
Southern’s Choirs and Symphony Orchestra Concert
Collegedale Church of Seventh-day Adventists 4829 College Drive East, Collegedale, Tennessee
Friday
-
Comedy Concerts & Live MusicCostume Party Jamboree
-
-
Festivals & Fairs Food & Drink Parties & ClubsAn Evening in Scotland: Raven and Red
-
Saturday
-
This & ThatPaths to Pints 10K
-
Home & Garden OutdoorWeed Wrangle at the Conner Toll House
-
-
Education & LearningComposition Workshop for Painting and Drawing with Daud Akhriev
Sunday
-
Education & LearningComposition Workshop for Painting and Drawing with Daud Akhriev
-
Concerts & Live MusicThe Mailboxes
-
This & ThatPollinator Palooza
-
Concerts & Live MusicDanimal, Jessica Nunn, Ian Asmussen
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningHunter Undergraduate Student Symposium: Foreign Exchange
-
Monday
-
Education & LearningGouache for Journaling and Handlettering
-
Theater & DanceSpring Belly Dance Session
-
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn
-
Education & LearningPalette Knife Painting with Mia Bergeron
-
Concerts & Live MusicMonday Nite Big Band
-
Concerts & Live MusicBessie Smith Music
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicVery Open Mic
Tuesday
-
Education & LearningTennessee Aquarium Conservation Institute Tour
-
Education & LearningIntroduction to Acting
-
Concerts & Live MusicDanimal
-
Concerts & Live MusicBill McCallie and In Cahoots
-
Concerts & Live MusicXavier Jara
-
Concerts & Live MusicHeinavanker: Estonian Vocal Ensemble
-
Wednesday
-
Theater & DanceMiddle East Dance
-
Concerts & Live MusicCourt of Songs
-
Concerts & Live MusicThe Other Guys
-
Concerts & Live MusicDJ Passé
-
This & ThatHolocaust Remembrance Day
Thursday
-
Charity & Fundraisers11th Annual Pinwheels for Prevention
-
Concerts & Live MusicJames Crumble Trio
-
Concerts & Live MusicToby Hewitt
-
Art & Exhibitions Talks & ReadingsCreating Resurgence: A Talk by Sculptor Albert Paley
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicPrime Country Band