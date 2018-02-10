Southern’s Wind Symphony and Jazz Ensemble Pops Concert

Under the direction of conductor Ken Parsons, Southern Adventist University’s Wind Symphony and Jazz Ensemble will present “Happy Birthday, Lenny! – A Centennial Tribute to Leonard Bernstein." This will feature works from classic productions such as West Side Story and On The Town. The concert will start at 8 p.m. in Ackerman Auditorium on February 10 and is free to the public. For more information please contact 423.236.2880 or visit southern.edu/music.