Southern’s Wind Symphony and Jazz Ensemble Pops Concert

Ackerman Auditorium University Drive, City of Collegedale, Tennessee 37315

Under the direction of conductor Ken Parsons, Southern Adventist University’s Wind Symphony and Jazz Ensemble will present “Happy Birthday, Lenny! – A Centennial Tribute to Leonard Bernstein." This will feature works from classic productions such as West Side Story and On The Town. The concert will start at 8 p.m. in Ackerman Auditorium on February 10 and is free to the public. For more information please contact 423.236.2880 or visit southern.edu/music.

