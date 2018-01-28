Southern Symphony Orchestra Concerto Competition Concert

Southern Adventist University’s Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of Laurie Redmer Minner, will present its annual Concerto Competition Concert on January 28. The concert showcases young instrumentalists from across the region who auditioned to present solos alongside the university’s full Symphony Orchestra. It will be held in the Collegedale Church of Seventh-day Adventists and will start at 4 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. For more information contact 423.236.2880 or visit southern.edu/music.