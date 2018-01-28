Southern Symphony Orchestra Concerto Competition Concert

to Google Calendar - Southern Symphony Orchestra Concerto Competition Concert - 2018-01-28 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Southern Symphony Orchestra Concerto Competition Concert - 2018-01-28 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Southern Symphony Orchestra Concerto Competition Concert - 2018-01-28 16:00:00 iCalendar - Southern Symphony Orchestra Concerto Competition Concert - 2018-01-28 16:00:00

Collegedale Church of Seventh-day Adventists 4829 College Drive East, Collegedale, Tennessee

Southern Adventist University’s Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of Laurie Redmer Minner, will present its annual Concerto Competition Concert on January 28. The concert showcases young instrumentalists from across the region who auditioned to present solos alongside the university’s full Symphony Orchestra. It will be held in the Collegedale Church of Seventh-day Adventists and will start at 4 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. For more information contact 423.236.2880 or visit southern.edu/music.

Info
Collegedale Church of Seventh-day Adventists 4829 College Drive East, Collegedale, Tennessee View Map
Concerts & Live Music
to Google Calendar - Southern Symphony Orchestra Concerto Competition Concert - 2018-01-28 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Southern Symphony Orchestra Concerto Competition Concert - 2018-01-28 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Southern Symphony Orchestra Concerto Competition Concert - 2018-01-28 16:00:00 iCalendar - Southern Symphony Orchestra Concerto Competition Concert - 2018-01-28 16:00:00
Digital Issue 15.03

The Pulse Calendar

Monday

January 22, 2018

Tuesday

January 23, 2018

Wednesday

January 24, 2018

Thursday

January 25, 2018

Friday

January 26, 2018

Saturday

January 27, 2018

Sunday

January 28, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours