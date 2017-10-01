Southern Symphony Orchestra

Collegedale Church of Seventh-day Adventists 4829 College Drive East, Collegedale, Tennessee

Under the direction of Laurie Redmer Minner, the Southern Symphony Orchestra will present a concert on October 1 at 7:30 p.m. at the Collegedale Church of Seventh-day Adventists. This event will feature works by Mendelssohn. Admission is free and open to the public. For more information, please visit southern.edu/music or call 423.236. 2880.

