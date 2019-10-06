Southern Symphony Orchestra

Collegedale Church of Seventh-day Adventists 4829 College Drive East, Collegedale, Tennessee

Southern Adventist University’s School of Music will host its first Symphony Orchestra concert of the school year on October 6 at 7:30 p.m. in the Collegedale Church of Seventh-day Adventists.

The group, conducted by Laurie Redmer Cadwallader, will feature works such as “Festive Overture in A major, op. 96” by Dmitri Shostakovich, “Symphony No. 1 for Organ and Orchestra” by Felix Alexandre Guilmant, and “Symphony No. 3 in Eb major, op. 10, B. 34” by Antonin Dvorak. The event is free and open to the public.

